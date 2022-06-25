Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Might Feature Hearing Aid Function

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is reportedly getting ready to launch with a variety of capabilities, including a USB Type-C connector, a hearing aid function, and heart rate detection. In addition to the features, the business revealed potential renders of the Cupertino tech giants’ rumoured headphones. The design, which is identical to its predecessor and was hinted at in an earlier report, is consistent with this new render.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) specifications and features (rumoured)

An earlier report has claimed that the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) True Wireless Stereo headphones would have a style that is comparable to the AirPods Pro they are said to replace. The article said that the future generation AirPods Pro will include a stem, contradicting earlier reports of a seamless design. This will be done to continue the AirPods Pro’s tradition of innovation. In addition, the source stated that Apple has chosen not to include dual optical detect sensors on the rumoured earphones.

The H1 SoC in the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will provide self-adaptive active noise suppression and an enhanced Find My functionality, according to a report from 52Audio. Heart rate monitoring and a USB Type-C connection for quick charging and improved compatibility are two new Apple headphone features. Additionally, hearing aid functionality should be included with the earbuds. This function enables users with hearing impairments to use their headphones as hearing aid.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) heart rate detection feature would also track body temperature by collecting and analysing information from the wearer’s inner ear. According to reports, the earphones will have similar acoustic properties to AirPods (3rd Gen), including self-adaptive equalisation, spatial audio for dynamic hand tracking, and audio sharing.

According to the publication’s renderings, a USB Type-C port with several openings on each of its sides will be present on the charging case for the earbuds. It’s possible to see a metal piece covering the two larger apertures on the right side. A bottom-mounted speaker that can play sounds on its own and is compatible with the Find My app will likely be included with the charging case.