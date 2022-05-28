Google Pixel 7 Series May Arrive With Similar Display as the Pixel 6 Series

Google introduced a bunch of devices this year including the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The handsets were announced alongside Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro. However, there’s still some time before the Pixel 7 series makes its entrance into the market and announcements made by the company were just teasers. Now in a new development, new information regarding the two devices in the Pixel 7 series has emerged related to the display and specs.

Details on Pixel 7 Series

The report comes in from 9to5Google which suggests that the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come featuring the same display specs as their previous iterations – Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The information was discovered by the publication through Android Open-Source Project where two new display drivers have been created by Google tagged as C10 and P10. It is being speculated that the tags are abbreviations for the codenames – Cheetah and Panther of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The report further reveals that both the devices will arrive with the same Samsung-made display panels as the Pixel 6 series of smartphones and will have model numbers S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3, respectively. This would mean that the Pixel 7 handset will come featuring a 1080×2400 display that is capable of running at up to 90Hz. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro will arrive with a 1440×3120 display that can support up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Although, it has been reported that the Pixel 7 will be relatively smaller in size when compared to the last year’s Pixel 6. The display of this year’s model will be 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter. However, the Pixel 7 Pro will exactly be the same as the Pixel 6 Pro from 2021 but will come with a native 1080p mode that will enable enhanced battery saving in Low Power Mode.

Not much has been officially revealed by the company as of yet but it appears that the Google Pixel 7 series will arrive only with some minor improvements and upgrades over the last year’s models. However, it’s still five months before we officially get our hands on the devices and Google may surprise us.