A16 Bionic Chipset in iPhone 14 Series Could Be Based on TSMC’s 5nm Process

Apple iPhone 14 series has been the talk of the town for the last couple of weeks as multiple leaks and rumours regarding the devices have been surfacing. The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in the second half of this year and more details are emerging as the launch nears. Now in a new development, interesting information regarding the A16 bionic chipset has come up. For those unaware, the Apple iPhone series is going to be powered by the company’s in-house built A16 bionic chipset.

New Information Has Surfaced

It has been previously reported that two models in the iPhone series – iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to be powered by the A16 bionic chips whereas the vanilla iPhone and iPhone 14 Max are going to be powered by an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic processors. Reports regarding the A16 bionic chip in the past have suggested that it might be built on TSMC’s 4nm process, however, a new report from tipster ShrimpApplePro suggests that the same might not be the case.

The tipster has shared that, a reliable source has informed that the A16 Bionic chip might still be built on the 5nm process from TSMC which is also known as the TSMC N5P. Although the tipster has stated that it might be unlikely and asked to take information with a pinch of salt. The source states that the A16 Bionic could be based on the TSMCFF5 which could mean that it could be an enhanced process node.

The tipster shared a tweet to reveal this information in which he also added that the new A16 Bionic chip will also arrive with support for LPDDR5 RAM along with a new and improved CPU and GPU as well. The company is yet to reveal any official information about the same and until then it’s all just speculation.

In related news, new renders of the iPhone 14 Pro emerged over the web revealing new colours of the device. iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in multiple colours like purple, silver, graphite, and gold. The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with four smartphones, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.