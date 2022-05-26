iPhone 14 Pro Variant Renders Surface Revealing Multiple Colour Options

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple will be introducing its flagship iPhone 14 series this year as it does every year. The devices in the iPhone 14 series have been in the rumour mill for a while. The series will feature an iPhone 14 Pro model, the renders of which first appeared over the web back in March. Now in a new development, designer Ian Zelbo has provided new High-resolution renders of the iPhone 14 Pro in multiple colours like purple, silver, graphite, and gold. Let’s take a look.

iPhone 14 Pro Renders

Purple

Gold

Graphite

Silver

The Gold colour of the iPhone 14 Pro already appeared on the internet last month, apart from which, the most eye-catching colour is purple. The beautiful purple colour is apparently going to be the “special colour” coming to the iPhone 14 Pro. There might be more special colours planned but it is known that the purple colour options will not be available on the vanilla model. Apart from the colour options, the renders also showcase the speculated slim bezels, enabling a little extra display screen.

As far as the information and leaks regarding the iPhone 14 Pro are considered, the smartphone will come with a 48MP sensor wide-angle primary camera, which is considerably more significant than the current 12MP wide-angle camera featured in the iPhone 13 series. The smartphone is going to be powered by a next-generation A16 Bionic chipset.

Furthermore, a recent report suggests that this year’s iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the new ProMotion display that will allow for the Always On Display feature which has been missing in every iPhone series till now. There have also been talks regarding a new and improved front camera on the iPhone 14 series. The improved hardware would cost Apple more, but it is also expected to deliver better results for the consumers. The iPhone 14’s front camera is expected to come with support for Auto Focus. Notably, The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with four smartphones, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.