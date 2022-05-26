Boat Wave Neo Budget Smartwatch Launched in India

The popular Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Boat has introduced a new smartwatch in the country called the Boat Wave Neo. The latest device from the company is a budget model and joins the Wave series portfolio. The wearable has been priced under Rs 2000 and will be sold via a popular e-commerce platform. The company has already launched its Boat Wave Pro and Boat Wave Lite smartwatches in India back in March and the new Wave Neo becomes the third smartphone in the series. Mentioned below are the price and specification details of the new Boat Wave Neo.

Boat Wave Neo Specs and Price

The newly launched Boat Wave Neo comes featuring a 1.69-inch full touch screen display that offers 550nits of brightness. The device has a 2.5D curved glass screen which offers a 454x454pixels resolution. Like most of the smartwatches available on the market, the Boat Wave Neo also provides multiple health and fitness-related features.

Talking about the sensory systems onboard, the wearable comes with a 24/7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen level, a stress tracker, an accelerometer and a sleep tracker. As far as the sports-related features are considered, it offers 10 sports modes including walking, running, climbing, yoga, basketball, cycling, hiking, skipping, badminton, and swimming.

The device also acts as a fitness tracker as you can check your daily activities like steps taken, distance travelled, calories burned and more through the Boat Wave Neo smartwatch. The new Boat Wave Neo comes with multiple smart features such as call alerts, SMS, weather updates, sedentary reminders, alarms, music control, camera control, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

As claimed by the company, the device can run for up to 7 days on a single charge. The new smartwatch from Boat is pretty lightweight and weighs just 35 grams. The device comes with a free size silicone strap and offers support for over 100 watch faces. The smartwatch can be easily connected to the Boat Hub application.

Talking about the price details, Boat Wave Neo has been priced at Rs 1,799 in India and will be available in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Burgundy. The wearable will go on sale via Flipkart starting at 12 noon on May 27th.