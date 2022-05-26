Broadband: Cheapest Available Packs from Prominent ISPs

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India offer a ton of broadband plans for their subscribers with different connectivity speeds and price tags. These plans can range up to high-end speed packs up to 1 Gbps. However, the service providers also offer budget plans for their users. Mentioned below are the cheapest available broadband plans from some of the prominent ISPs in the country. Let’s take a look.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

JioFiber Base Plan

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

BSNL

The most affordable option from the state-owned operator BSNL used to be the ‘Fibre Basic’ plan which offers an internet speed of 30 Mbps at a cost of Rs 449. The mentioned price is exclusive of GST and the plan comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. However, the telco has recently introduced a new broadband plan called “Fiber Entry”. Using its Bharat Fiber connection, the telco offers a Fiber Entry plan which provides 20 Mbps speed at a cost of Rs 329 per month. The data limit on the plan is 1000GB beyond which the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

Tata Play Fibre

Tata Play Fiber, formerly known as Tata Sky Broadband also provides an affordable plan that offers 50 Mbps of speed at a three-month price of Rs 2,097. This plan unlike other broadband plans offered by the provider doesn’t come for a monthly cycle. However, users looking to get the plan for a longer period can get access to the plan for six months at Rs 3,300 and for a year at Rs 6,000. The FUP limit on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB.