OnePlus Band India Launch Set for January 11, SpO2 Sensor Confirmed

By January 9th, 2021 AT 12:01 PM
    OnePlus’ first wearable device, the OnePlus Band, will officially debut in India on January 11 via Amazon. The Chinese company confirmed this news on Twitter saying the pricing details will be out at 11 AM IST. The launch date was leaked earlier, but an official confirmation puts all the rumours to the rest. Amazon India already created a landing page for the OnePlus Band which confirmed the wearable device will. have a SpO2 sensor that allows blood oxygen monitoring. During the COVID-19 pandemic, blood oxygen monitoring has become an integral part of human lives, so it is good to see OnePlus adding the sensor. Besides, the OnePlus Band is also teased to offer 14 days of battery life and a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen.

    OnePlus Band Launch on January 11: What to Expect

    Everyone expected that OnePlus would come out with a smartwatch in early 2021, but the company has some other plans. The OnePlus Band will be launching as the brand’s first wearable device on January 11 at 11 AM IST. The OnePlus Band will go against the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 that is available at Rs 2,499. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Band will also be priced the same at Rs 2,499. The fitness band will work in tandem with OnePlus Health app on our smartphones.

    Talking about the confirmed features, the OnePlus Band will have a SpO2 sensor, 14-day battery life and a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. The design of the band is very much identical to that of Mi Smart Band 5. Xiaomi is yet to reveal. Xiaomi has been the undisputed leader of India’s wearable segment for several years now and the affordable pricing for OnePlus Band means Xiaomi is getting a new competitor. The BBK-owned companies- Oppo and Realme have already entered India’s wearable market. Later this year, OnePlus will also launch its first smartwatch.

    As for other details of the OnePlus Band, rumours hint at the presence of IP68 certification, 13 exercise modes and sleep tracking. The band will also offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The OnePlus Band will also provide notifications for incoming calls and messages, but users won’t be able to reply to the notifications or calls. The OnePlus Health APK has also been leaked on the web revealing the user interface.

    Realme tried hard at disrupting the value wearable segment with the Realme Band and Realme Watch. However, the company failed miserably. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus and its fitness band takes on Xiaomi and its Mi Band and Redmi Band series.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry.

