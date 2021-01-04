OnePlus Band With Fitness Features to Launch Soon in India

OnePlus, one of the largest and most loved Chinese smartphone brands in India, is ready to launch its first-ever fitness band. The company has teased the same via its Twitter account. OnePlus has teased about the fitness band saying ‘The New Face of Fitness Coming Soon’ through a micro-website for the product. This is the first time the company has acknowledged the product officially. But the rumours of it launching in India have been surfacing for a few days now — more details on the story ahead.

OnePlus Band Specifications (Expected)

The launch of OnePlus Band in India was initially tipped by Mukul Sharma on his Twitter account. He had shared the possible images of OnePlus Band and some expected specifications in a video.

The body of the OnePlus Band is expected to be very much similar to that of Mi Bands. There might be an elongated coloured screen on the OnePlus Band which is expected to be a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Further, it might come with IP68 and 5ATM certification making it water-resistant.

The OnePlus logo is expected to be at the bottom of the screen. The fitness band is rumoured to offer 14 days of battery life to the users and multiple sports modes including Outdoor Run, Cycling, Yoga, Cricket, Swimming Pool, and more. The OnePlus Band might feature the blood oxygen sensor as well.

OnePlus Band Price (Expected)

The company hasn’t hinted at any price for its first-ever fitness band until now. But as per a report shared by Android Central, it might be priced at $40 or Rs 2,900 approximately in India. But we expect the price to be a slightly more aggressive than this to compete with the already established Mi Band in the Indian market.

Further, the images shared by Mukul Sharma suggest that the OnePlus Band might come in three different strap options, namely orange, blue, and black. OnePlus hasn’t revealed any information about the band’s specs so nothing can be confirmed as of now. Thus, all of the above-mentioned details are nothing but speculations.

For now, OnePlus has revealed a micro-website for users so that they can go there and register themselves for getting the notification upon the launch of the product. The company is allowing users to answer a simple question related to fitness and win the new product every day. More details about the OnePlus Fitness Band are expected to be revealed soon by the company.