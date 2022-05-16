Qualcomm Expected to Announce Two New Processors on May 20

The popular American chipmaker Qualcomm has scheduled a launch event in China on May 20. The company took over its official Weibo account to make the official announcement of the event. While nothing is confirmed, it is very likely that the brand will introduce its Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Gen1 chipset at the event. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus will arrive with few updates and changes over the company’s current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor which was launched back in December 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1

The company has been working on its Snapdragon 7 Gen1 chipset for a while now and it is the first product to be a part of the company’s 7-series processors. While the details are still unknown, the upcoming 7-series processor will arrive with an octa-core CPU including four performance and four efficiency cores. Rumours suggest that the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 chipset will feature ARM Cortex A710 and Cortex A510 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. It is also speculated that the latest processor from the company will come with an integrated Adreno 662 GPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus

Talking about the other chipset that the brand is anticipated to introduce – Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus, a recent report says that it carries model number SM8475 and will make its debut in the month of May. It is speculated that the new chipset from the company is built on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process. In comparison, the current most powerful chipset from the brand – Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is based on Samsung’s 4nm process.

The chipset is expected to feature a Cortex X2 prime core with 2.99GHz frequency, in what is expected to be a 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration. Apart from the primary core, the processor is said to be arriving with three Cortex A710 cores and four Cortex A510 cores. Some reports also state that Qualcomm will be introducing some marginal upgrades on the GPU of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus.