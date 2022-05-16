Oppo Reno8 Series to Arrive on This Date

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is gearing up to introduce its flagship Oppo Reno8 series of smartphones. The devices have been in rumours for a while and we finally have a launch date. The company has officially confirmed that the Oppo Reno8 series will be launching in China on May 23. Oppo Reno8 series is expected to feature three variants – OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 SE. We could also see the latest Snapdragon chipset being featured in the Oppo Reno8 series which Qualcomm will announce on May 20.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

As far as the specifications of the devices are considered, past leaks and rumours provide us with a lot of details. Oppo Reno8 Pro model is expected to arrive with a display featuring a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. Reno8 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The brand might introduce the device in Xiaoyao Green, Roaming Gray, and Dark Black colour options.

Talking about the vanilla Reno8, it is expected to arrive with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and could be the first device to feature it. This model will also be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Oppo Reno8 might come in Slightly Drunk, Encounter Blue, and Night Tour Black colour options.

The Reno8 SE will have a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display but have 90Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone will come featuring MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and just like the other two models, will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone will be available in Slightly Drunk, Clear Sky Blue, and Night Tour Black colour options.