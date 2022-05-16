Vi Delivered Best Average Indoor and Outdoor Voice Call Quality in April 2022

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offered users the best average indoor and outdoor voice call quality in April 2022. The data comes via the TRAI MyCall portal. The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) data showed that Vi received a 4.1 rating out of 5 in average indoor and outdoor call quality.

It is worth noting that Vi is the only telecom operator that received a 4+ rating from TRAI in April 2022.

Vodafone Idea Delivered Best Average Upload Speeds in April 2022

During the same month, Vodafone Idea (Vi) also delivered the best average upload speeds to the users. In April 2022, Vi’s 4G networks were able to deliver an average upload speed of 8.2 Mbps which is way more than Jio, Airtel, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) provided.

The average upload speed scores for Jio, Airtel, and BSNL were 7.6 Mbps, 6.1 Mbps, and 5 Mbps. As per TRAI data, Vi also did decent in delivering average download speed during the month.

Vodafone Idea stood at the second position by offering an average download speed of 17.7 Mbps. Jio was at the top of this list by delivering 23.1 Mbps. Airtel and BSNL delivered 14.1 Mbps and 5.9 Mbps average download speeds.

Looking at the TRAI data, Vi has been doing pretty decent when it comes to offering a powerful 4G network to users. The telco still hasn’t been able to arrest the subscriber churn rate.

One thing that might be working in Vi’s favour is less number of 4G users on the network compared to what Airtel and Jio have. Thus, even with a lower capacity network, Vi users would be able to get great call and data experience because of rare network congestion scenarios. Vi has over 118 million 4G users, which is not even half of what Jio and Airtel have on their networks. Note that the data generated from different testing portals signifies different operators at the top in different departments.