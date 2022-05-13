Reliance Jio Tops the List for Offering Best Average Download Speeds in April 2022

Reliance Jio has maintained its lead for offering the best average download speeds to users in April 2022. The telco had achieved an average download speed of 23.1 Mbps during the month compared to 21.1 Mbps in March 2022. This is good performance gain by the network of Reliance Jio and the average download speed delivered by the telco is much higher than what its competitors are providing to their customers.

Note that the data has been published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its MySpeed portal owned by the regulator. As per the data for April 2022, while Jio was leading in the average download speed delivered front, Vodafone Idea (Vi) was leading in delivering the best average upload speed to the consumers.

Vodafone Idea Offered the Best Upload Speed to Consumers

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country offered the best average upload speed to the consumers during April 2022. As per TRAI data, Vi delivered an average upload speed of 8.2 Mbps during the month.

Airtel offered an average download and upload speed of 14.1 Mbps and 6.1 Mbps. Vodafone Idea’s score in the average download speed list was 17.7 Mbps, which is notably more than what Airtel offered to the consumers. Jio delivered an average upload speed of 7.6 Mbps, which is also more than Airtel’s figures.

From the data above, it can be seen that while Jio and Vi are leading in download and upload speed categories, Airtel is ahead of the telcos in neither. Vi delivered better download and upload speeds than Airtel and the same was the case for Jio.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom operator delivered an average download and upload speed of 5.9 Mbps and 5.0 Mbps, respectively. Without 4G networks present, it is a decent network performance from BSNL. It is worth noting that BSNL is planning to launch 4G networks soon in the country.