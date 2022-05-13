Nothing to Launch First Smartphone in India Soon

Nothing, a young consumer technology company is planning to launch its first smartphone in India this summer. Looking at the recent developments, it feels as if the launch is very close and the company might announce it very soon. The Nothing Phone (1) is going to be one of the most exciting launches in the market this year. The hype for the smartphone is there because of the promises made by the company about its design. A look at the Nothing launcher can also be taken by Android users as it is available in the Google Play Store for every device running Android 11 and above.

Now, the device has been found listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) by the popular tipster Abhishek Yadav. This means that the company is planning to launch the device very soon for the Indian market. The device could be unveiled for the Indian market before arriving in other markets. In the platform, the device has been listed with model number A063.

Nothing Phone (1) is Also Listed on Flipkart

It is worth noting that another popular tipster, Mukul Sharma had found the device listed on the official website of Flipkart. The company has already announced that it has partnered with Flipkart to sell its through the platform.

The specifications of the device have been hinted at. But nothing solid has arrived from the company yet.

Nothing has promised to deliver a smartphone with a fresh design which resonates with the company’s motto to make technology exciting again. The company had initially launched TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones for the Indian as well as the global market.

Carl Pei, one of the co-founders of OnePlus, a major brand in the consumer electronics world now has a lot of experience in conceptualising a smartphone that can stand out in the market. Much like the fans of the company, we are also excited to see what Nothing has in store.