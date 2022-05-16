ACT Broadband – Every Plan That the Service Provider Has in its Portfolio

ACT broadband is one of India’s rapidly growing internet service providers (ISPs) in a market that is led by the giants such as Jio and Airtel. ACT broadband is based in Bangalore and provides state-of-the-art fibre technology that can offer up to 1 Gbps of internet speed across several cities in India. ACT broadband offers plans for homes and offices with an impressive range, allowing users to have multiple options to choose from. Mentioned below are every broadband plan that the ISP has in its portfolio along with pack details.

The Base Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of six months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

The Affordable High-Speed Plan

ACT offers a unique plan called “ACT Swift” that provides 75 Mbps of internet speed. This unlimited plan from the telco costs Rs 710 a month and the FUP limit on the pack is 750GB. The connection speed reduces to 512 Kbps upon consumption of the said limit. The plan comes with access to a few OTT platforms and multiple add-ons.

The 100 Mbps Plan

ACT also offers a 100 Mbps broadband plan called Rapid Plus pack. Users can get the Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 985. The FUP data limit levied is 1000GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users also get to choose from various add-on options and can get access to a few OTT platforms

The 150 Mbps Plan

ACT provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get the ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB post which the internet works at speed of 1 Mbps.

The Most Popular Plan

Across the plethora of plans offered by the provider, the 300 Mbps plan is worth mentioning as it offers great value for money. The plan is called ACT Storm and it offers 300 Mbps internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 1,185. This plan from the company is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is set. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this pack.

Two High-Speed Unlimited Plans

The service provider offers two plans called ACT Lightning and ACT Incredible that offer 350 Mbps and 400 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The 350 Mbps plan from the company comes at a monthly cost of 1,425 whereas the 400 Mbps plan is set at a price tag of Rs 1,999 per month. Both these plans from the ISP are truly unlimited and there is no data limit.

Most Premium Home Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 1000 Mbps unlimited data plan called the ‘ACT GIGA’ pack Users can get the ACT GIGA pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 5,999. No FUP data is levied on the plan and users can enjoy truly unlimited data with this plan from ACT. The 1000 Mbps plan from ACT also offers access to multiple OTT platforms including a free trial to Zee5, Sony Liv, ACT TV 4K and more.