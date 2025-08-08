Vivo Y400 5G Hands On

Vivo recently launched the Vivo Y400 5G in India. This is an affordable smartphone priced around Rs 22,000. The phone is available in two memory varaints:









8GB+128GB = Rs 21,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 23,999

It is now on sale in India. You can get the phone from Amazon, Flipkart, and all the company's retail partners. For a complete overview of price, offers, and specifications, refer to the link below.

For now, let's take a look at the design of the phone.

Watch Y400 5G Unboxing Here

Vivo Y400 5G Design in India

The phone has a flat display with rounded corners. It is pretty comfortable to hold, and is quite light too. There's not a lot going on in design, but that's fine. It doesn't have a very distinct feeling compared to the devices in the price range, but what we expect from this phone is that it will get the job done. The focus for this phone isn't on the design clearly, it is in the value proposition for the customers.

Stay tuned for more in-depth review of the device in the coming days.