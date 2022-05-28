Airtel Wynk Music Now Available on Apple Watch

Bharti Airtel owned music streaming platform Wynk Music is now available for Apple Watch users. The music app will come with an optional in-app subscription which will give users an option to download unlimited songs locally in the storage of their device and play music whenever they want to.

The app of Wynk Music for the Apple Watch would ensure that users can directly play and control music or any other audio inside the platform without needing to touch their iPhone. Further, the downloaded songs and playlists can be accessed directly from the Apple Watch.

Wynk Music subscription is available for Rs 120 per month. Users will be charged via their iTunes account at the confirmation of their purchase. The subscription via iTunes will be renewed every month until cancelled manually at least 24 hours prior to the expiry of a current subscription period.

What do You Get With Airtel’s Wynk Music?

Airtel’s Wynk Music is a popular audio streaming platform in India which can be purchased for a special subscription price of Rs 60 for Airtel customers and Rs 120 for others on a monthly basis. The first month is offered as a free trial to the user, and with the premium subscription, users can download as many songs as they want.

There are over 2.8 million songs on the platform, which is a mix of both international and Indian music. The audio delivery is high in quality at 320/256 Kbps. To make the user journey easier, Wynk Music also offers specially curated playlists by moods, artists, genres, and more.

Best of all, Airtel users can also use Wynk Music to set the caller ring back tone for any song they like. There is support for interacting with the app in both Hindi and English languages. All of this will now be available on Apple Watch for the users to conveniently listen to their favourite music and podcasts.