Vodafone Idea vs Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plans in 2022

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) bring to their customers an extensive range of prepaid plans. Both the telecom operators offer their users a similar plan worth Rs 839. In fact, even the benefits offered by both the plans are quite the same. So today, we will be looking at the plans to determine which could be a better option for you.

Bharti Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 839 plan with a validity of 84 days. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This means, that the total amount of data offered by this plan is 168GB.

This is not all that the users get with this plan. Bharti Airtel also bundles in additional benefits, including a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months, Xstream Mobile pack, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free Wynk Music.

Note that post-consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 2GB, the speed will reduce to 64 Kbps. Now let’s see what Vodafone Idea has to offer against this for the same price.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 839 plan

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) Rs 839 plan offers 2GB of data for 84 days which is nearly 168GB in total as well. Under this plan, users enjoy truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.

Apart from this, users will also get Binge All Night which means you can enjoy night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am! Users also get Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delight offers from the company.

Also, note that post daily quota usage, data speed will reduce to 64 Kbps. Also, post the daily 100 SMS limit, charges will be Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

If we compare the benefits of the prepaid plans, the benefits and services of the telcos are almost similar. But the additional offers are quite different.