Apple Sees Massive YoY Growth in Indian Market iPhone Shipments in Q2

Local manufacturing is continuing India's economic expansion. According to data released on Monday, Apple sold more than 1.2 million iPhones in the nation during the second quarter of this year, representing a tremendous 94% surge. Data from market research firm Cybermedia Research indicates that the surge was caused by the phenomenal sales of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Of the total number of supplied iPhones, about 1 million were made in India.

Apple maintained its market momentum in India during the second quarter with a remarkable YoY gain, which was supported by increased local iPhone production. The most iPhones shipped into the market were the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 13 series. In India, sales of Apple iPads increased by an astonishing 34%, and the business moved more than 0.2 million units. According to CMR, as shared by IANS, the market share for smartphones in India will be 4% for iPhones and 20% for iPads in that same category.

Due to competitive pressures, the depreciating value of the rupee, and a slowing in consumer demand, the market environment for smartphone brands in India remains challenging. The luxury smartphone market is still immune and has profited from the new normal's tendency for retaliation buying on the part of customers. Along with aggressive retail initiatives, Apple's improved and expanded iPhone production capabilities in India continue to support the country's rapid economic expansion.

The tech juggernaut said earlier this year that it had begun producing its best-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India. With the release of the iPhpone SE in 2017, Apple first began producing iPhones in India.