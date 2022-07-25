Apple Sees Massive YoY Growth in Indian Market iPhone Shipments in Q2

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Apple maintained its market momentum in India during the second quarter with a remarkable YoY gain, which was supported by increased local iPhone production. The most iPhones shipped into the market were the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 13 series.

Highlights

  • Apple sold over 1.2 million iPhones in the country in the second quarter (Q2) this year.
  • stupendous sale of iPhone 12 and 13 models.
  • the tech giant confirmed it has started manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India.

Follow Us

iPhone 13

Local manufacturing is continuing India's economic expansion. According to data released on Monday, Apple sold more than 1.2 million iPhones in the nation during the second quarter of this year, representing a  tremendous 94% surge. Data from market research firm Cybermedia Research indicates that the surge was caused by the phenomenal sales of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Of the total number of supplied iPhones, about 1 million were made in India.

Apple maintained its market momentum in India during the second quarter with a remarkable YoY gain, which was supported by increased local iPhone production. The most iPhones shipped into the market were the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 13 series. In India, sales of Apple iPads increased by an astonishing 34%, and the business moved more than 0.2 million units. According to CMR, as shared by IANS, the market share for smartphones in India will be 4% for iPhones and 20% for iPads in that same category.

Due to competitive pressures, the depreciating value of the rupee, and a slowing in consumer demand, the market environment for smartphone brands in India remains challenging. The luxury smartphone market is still immune and has profited from the new normal's tendency for retaliation buying on the part of customers. Along with aggressive retail initiatives, Apple's improved and expanded iPhone production capabilities in India continue to support the country's rapid economic expansion.

The tech juggernaut said earlier this year that it had begun producing its best-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India. With the release of the iPhpone SE in 2017, Apple first began producing iPhones in India.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments