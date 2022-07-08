Redmi K50i 5G Outscores iPhone 13 in AnTuTu

Redmi India revealed the Redmi K50i 5G AnTuTu score, which indicates that it defeated the iPhone 13 with a sizeable lead. The Chinese company teased the benchmark rating earlier in the day and then quickly published the actual number. On July 20, the Redmi K50i 5G will be released in India, and Amazon will sell it. It might be offered in India in two variations and three colour choices.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications and more

Redmi shared on Twitter that the Redmi K50i 5G achieved 8,22,274 points on the AnTuTu benchmark as opposed to the Snapdragon 888’s 8,04,131 points and the 7,82,653 points which A15 Bionic SoC with 4-core GPU scored and is featured in the iPhone 13 series. The Redmi K50i 5G score indicates that it is a powerful phone, but the effectiveness of the performance cannot be evaluated until the smartphone has been used in the real world. A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC is anticipated to come with the device.

As previously mentioned, the device will be introduced on July 20 in India and will be sold on Amazon. The smartphone, which is rumoured to be rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, is said to arrive in two configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. It will also reportedly be available in Quick Silver, Phantom Blue, and Stealth Black.

Redmi K50i 5G price and availability

The smartphone might be offered starting on July 22 and throughout the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, which is slated to occur on July 23 and June 24. According to reports, the Redmi K50i 5G might cost as little as Rs 24,000 or as much as Rs 28,000 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and between Rs 29,000 and Rs 33,000 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.