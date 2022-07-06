Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Redmi K50i 5G launch date has now been confirmed for India. The smartphone will go official in the country on July 20, 2022. This will be after three years that Xiaomi will launch a Redmi K series smartphone in India. The device has been under heavy speculation and is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. Let’s take a look at the leaked specifications of the smartphone.

Redmi K50i 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The Redmi K50i 5G is expected to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11T Pro. Thus, it might come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

It will be a powerful mid-ranger and is likely to don the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device might come with a 5080mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging.

The Redmi K50i 5G is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro shooter and a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies. It is likely to be available in three colour options including Stealth Black, Phantom Blue, and Quick Silver.

Note that all these specifications are only expected and have not been confirmed by the company yet. In the teaser poster that Xiaomi shared on Wednesday, only the launch date has been mentioned. The company might confirm a few of the other specifications of the smartphone in the coming days before the final launch takes place.

Redmi K50i 5G is likely going to be an affordable mid-range device targeted at people who want better gaming and multi-tasking experience than what most of the mid-rangers offer today. You can get a first look at the smartphone through the poster shared by the company above.