Xiaomi 12 Lite Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites – To Come with 8GB RAM, MIUI 13 and More

Highlights

  • Xiaomi 12 Lite might arrive in three storage-memory configurations.
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite will operate on the latest version of Android which is Android 12.
  • FCC listing suggests that Xiaomi 12 Lite will run MIUI 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi is planning to launch its next mid-range smartphone Xiaomi 12 Lite pretty soon and the handset was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number 2203129G recently. Now a Xiaomi device has been spotted at the FCC certification site with model number 2203129G which is most likely the Xiaomi 12 Lite. The smartphone has also been spotted at other certification sites like IMEI database, EEC, and HTML5 test database revealing some intel on the device.

Specification and Other Details for Xiaomi 12 Lite

The IMEI database has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2203129G is in fact the Xiaomi 12 Lite handset. The IMEI listing of the handset reveals that the G in the model number 2203129G actually stands for global variant and the whole model number actually belongs to Xiaomi 12 Lite. The listing further informs that Xiaomi 12 Lite might arrive in three storage-memory configurations – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

In addition to this, the HTML5 test database has provided details on the Android version of the smartphone. According to the listing, Xiaomi 12 Lite will operate on the latest version of Android which is Android 12. Also, the FCC listing reveals the software information and the memory-storage variants of the upcoming mid-range handset. It suggests that Xiaomi 12 Lite will run MIUI 13 out of the box.

The device has also been previously spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site giving us some specification details. The listing has confirmed that Xiaomi 12 Lite will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood. This is the same processor that was featured in the previous version of the smartphone – the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE.

Based on the rumours, Xiaomi 12 Lite will come with a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, it is also expected that Xiaomi 12 Lite will come with a triple rear camera setup which will be headlined by a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite will join the portfolio of the Xiaomi 12 Series of smartphones that consists of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones.

