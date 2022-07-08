ASUS Zenfone 9 To Come With 5.9-Inch Display, 4300mAh Battery

The ASUS Zenfone 9 is set to become the replacement for the company’s flagship smartphones. A claim from Pricebaba in partnership with passionategreekz has disclosed the model number and name of the future Zenfone compact smartphone, which is said to be called the Zenfone 9. This device is supposedly already in development. The phone’s specifications were revealed in a separate tweet by tipster SnoopyTech. In addition to being shared on a Facebook group, the film was reportedly published on YouTube before being removed. Twitter users are currently sharing the removed video. Let’s have a look at the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

ASUS Zenfone 9 specifications and features (expected)

According to the tweet and the leaked promotional video, the Zenfone 9 is expected to have a 5.9-inch 120Hz screen, which is most likely going to be an AMOLED panel. Also, the device will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and come in three different storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB. The smartphone is anticipated to include a 4,300mAh battery unit. The headphone jack will also be kept on the handset, making it one of the few, if not the only flagship, to do so. Additional features include twin speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance. The device will be available in three colour options: black, blue, and red.

The video makes it clear that the smartphone has a dual-camera configuration with gimble stabilisation. According to reports, the device has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, which has recently been seen on the ASUS ROG phone 6, Nord 2T, and other devices.

ASUS Zenfone 9 price and availability (expected)

Regarding the price, the smartphone is anticipated to start between Rs 64,700 and 72,800. The device is likely to debut first in other markets before making its way to India as the ASUS 9Z.