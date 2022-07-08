Xiaomi Offering Super Big Price Cuts on Products on 8th Anniversary in India

Xiaomi India is celebrating the special occasion of its 8th anniversary by offering its products at a huge discount to customers between July 8 to July 13, 2022. The company offers products to consumers across different categories, including smartphones, smartwatches, Smart TVs, audio and more. Xiaomi is now offering big discounts on some of its popular products in the market today. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Xiaomi Products that are on Discount Right Now

You can look at the table below to see the actual price of the products and the discount that is available on them for a short period.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB+256GB) is available at a discount of Rs 18,000 right now, which is huge. It is currently available for Rs 66,999 in the market. There are laptops as well in several price ranges, making them ideal for both workers and students. There are smartphones from Redmi, a popular Xiaomi-owned brand.

Xiaomi has been one of the most successful consumer electronics brands in the Indian market for a long time. The company has set new records, and another of its brands which is Poco, has also quickly garnered market share in the affordable and semi-mid-range smartphones category. In just eight years, with heavy investments in marketing, Xiaomi has become the leading brand in several product categories, including Smart TVs and smartphones.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the flagship smartphones from the company, which is available in India right now. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the latest and most powerful device from the company but is not available in India right now. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a very big 1-inch Sony camera sensor at the rear and is expected to deliver a very strong camera experience to the users.

