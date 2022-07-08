iQOO Z6 SE Might Debut in India Shortly

The high-end numbered flagships and the Z-series lineup are the two phone categories that iQOO offers in India. However, the company just recently unveiled the iQOO Neo 6, the first product bearing the Neo name. The company just added the iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6 5G, and iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to the country’s Z-lineup. There have been rumours regarding the premium iQOO 9T and iQOO 10 series, but it also looks like a new mid-range model is in the works. A new iQOO Z6 SE (Speed Edition) has surfaced on iQOO’s official India website (source code), courtesy of Rootmygalaxy via Passionategeekz.

The iQOO Z6 SE should be the priciest model in the line-up, however the lineup offers no information on the phone’s hardware details. Uncertainties remain over the existence of a Pro version of the SE series. It is possible that the smartphone may launch in August, but this is not confirmed.

iQOO Z6 specifications

As you may remember, the iQOO Z6 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. As a further security measure, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage were found inside the the smartphone. A sizeable 5,000mAh battery unit, 44W rapid charging, and an Android 12-based operating system are all provided.

In terms of optics, the device sports a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. A 16MP sensor is present in the front camera for taking selfies and video calls.