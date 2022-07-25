OnePlus 10T 5G Design Officially Revealed

OnePlus 10T 5G will be the next flagship smartphone launch from OnePlus. The company has now officially revealed the device's design in complete detail. OnePlus has revealed the colour, material, and finish or CMF in short of the OnePlus 10T 5G. The device will come in two colours - Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

OnePlus said that this is the first time it is using dual-AG and LDI craft to create a colourway for a OnePlus smartphone. This is for the Moonstone Black colour, for which OnePlus took Basalt as an inspiration. For another colour variant, OnePlus chose to go with green because the company says that it was inspired by the warm and soft texture of jade and ceramic.

OnePlus Reveals the Reasons Behind Not Including Alert Slider

OnePlus said that it had to remove the signature alert slider from this device to ensure that meaningful technologies could be added by saving that space. OnePlus wanted to keep its device thin and light and yet deliver a strong performance. To do that, the company said that it had no other option but to remove the alert slider.

The company is also not going to give this smartphone with Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. Looks like it will be reserved for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G only. The OnePlus 10T 5G is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 platform, which means that it should be at par with flagship devices. The camera performance is something that we will have to look out for.

The smartphone will launch on August 3, 2022.