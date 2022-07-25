Nothing Being Compared with OnePlus is Not Unfair

OnePlus has become one of the major market shareholders in the premium as well as mid-range smartphone segment in India. Even in international markets such as Europe, OnePlus has managed to build brand recognition with its flagship smartphones. Carl Pie, a co-founder of OnePlus now spearheading another consumer tech venture – Nothing, launched the first ever smartphone under his new brand earlier this month.

From the early renders of the smartphone and the Glyph interface, it was pretty visible that Nothing was trying to do something pretty good and unique with its device. But as the device has launched and its reviews are out, the focus has clearly shifted from the design to what the smartphone doesn’t have.

There have been multiple issues with the Nothing Phone 1. Online reports and reviews suggest that many Nothing Phone 1 devices have dead pixels near the selfie camera. This would be a huge bummer for any smartphone in the mid-range segment.

Then there are other issues such as Green Tint on display which has happened before with multiple other smartphones as well. Regardless, it is an issue that will disturb your experience with the device.

Not only Hardware, but Nothing Phone 1 also Had Software Issues

A MySmartPrice report even suggests that a Nothing Phone 1 user encountered some moisture under the back camera module. It is worth noting that Nothing Phone 1 comes with an IP53 rating. Then there have been some software issues noticed as well. From the same report, it can be seen that there were issues for users to connect devices via Bluetooth as well. Some users also saw occasional lags after unlocking the device.

All of these issues just signal one possibility – Nothing may have launched the device a little too early. Maybe the company was under a strict schedule to launch the device, and that could be the reason why it may not have had time to optimise everything to 100%.

For an investor-backed business venture such as Nothing, there are always going to be deadlines and pressures from the investors to deliver results. But that shouldn’t mean incomplete products. Calling Nothing Phone 1 an incomplete device might be a little too harsh, but even the camera performance of the device has been called substandard.

Marques Brownlee, a very popular YouTube reviewed the device recently and said that the performance of the camera diminishes with low-light conditions. It has not been many days since the Nothing Phone 1 started shipping, so we should get to know more about the device in the coming weeks.

OnePlus Looks Like a Superior Brand

Right now, OnePlus looks like a superior brand as compared to Nothing. It is still too early to judge, but from the issues that Nothing Phone 1 have had, it isn’t going to instil a lot of confidence in the minds of the consumers.

There is nothing wrong with comparing OnePlus with Nothing, and in fact, it is something that users will forever do. While Nothing has a different design language, the core philosophy of both companies is the same, which is to offer a clean experience to the users.