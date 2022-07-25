BSNL Rs 329 Broadband Plan Now Only Available in 6 Circles of India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has removed its Rs 329 entry-level broadband plan from several circles and cities it used to offer this plan for. The Rs 329 plan was a nice touch by the state-run telecom operator, which offered consumers something very affordable to look forward to if they didn’t want anything more than this. But now, that plan is not there anymore for several users. TelecomTalk checked extensively, and it is now only available in six circles of India. These circles are – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Lakshadweep UT. It is noticeable that most of the circles here are in South India. Let’s see what the Rs 329 plan comes with and what will be the next alternative for users if they don’t can’t purchase this plan anymore.

BSNL Rs 329 Broadband Plan Details

The Rs 329 broadband plan from BSNL comes with 20 Mbps internet speed and up to 1000GB of data. The speed reduces to 2 Mbps post the consumption of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data is over. Users also get unlimited voice calling with a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s bill.

The next alternative for this plan is the Rs 399 plan. But it is also available only in select places until July 28 only. This plan offers 30 Mbps speed with 1000GB FUP data, and then the other benefits are the same as that of the Rs 329 plan.

For most users, the entry-level broadband plan from BSNL is Rs 449 plan. This plan offers 30 Mbps speed to the users along with 3300GB or 3.3TB of monthly FUP data. There’s a voice-calling benefit bundled with this plan as well. BSNL also offers a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s bill with this plan.

