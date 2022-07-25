TelecomTalk Interviews: Mavenir Says Not Competing with Anyone

Mavenir, a global developer and supplier of could-native software, said that it is not competing with anyone in India. In an interview with TelecomTalk, Mavenir said that it supports the multi-faceted policies of the Indian government and agrees that the Indian market is perfect for doing business right now.

Sanjay Raina, Vice President, Sales India & South Asia, Mavenir, said, “The policy is multi-faceted if you see. One facet is that they want to develop the local market. They are openly embracing ORAN. That’s the biggest element. Why are they accepting it? It is because this will allow more participation. There are a lot of areas of development of skill as well as product developments they can do on their own. That’s one part of the policy as they are bringing openness and kind of energising these programmes.”

Sanjay shared a lot more insights with us around 5G, ORAN and how Mavenir is looking to navigate through the competition in the Indian market.

You can check out the YouTube video below to see the full conversation.



Q. How is Mavenir Looking to Compete in India After Getting Trusted Source Approval from the Indian Government?

“I think we are not competing because we work in a space which is being already accepted by the government or by the operators. They see there is a clear mandate by the managements that they need to progress on technology to a new thing. It is a new thing which they also believe is very important. I believe we will focus there,” said Raina.

Mavenir has already helped Airtel with conducting India’s first Open RAN-based live 5G network validation. Raina said that they are already in talks with other Indian operators as well, which could mean that either Vodafone Idea or Jio or both might also partner with Mavenir in the future to conduct ORAN based 5G tests.

Raina had told TelecomTalk that one of the key bets for Mavenir for the proliferation or growth of the ORAN in India is 5G.