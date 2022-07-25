Apple Watch Series 8 to Come With a Display and Design Unlike any Previous Model

According to reports, the Apple Watch Series 8, which has been rumoured to be called the Apple Watch Pro, would have the largest display of all the wearables the American technology company has released. The smartwatch is rumoured to include a new design and a 7% larger screen, making it the first significant upgrade for an Apple Watch since 2018. It is anticipated that the watch will have a robust titanium composition. According to a report from earlier this month, the Apple Watch Series 8 will incorporate a body temperature sensor that can determine if you are feverish.

Features Of Apple Watch 8

The forthcoming Apple wristwatch, among the wearables the company has released, will have the largest display, according to a recent newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As previously stated, the alleged Apple Watch Pro's screen is reported to be 7% bigger than the Watch Series 7's screen. The Apple Watch Series 8 is anticipated to have a brand-new look as well, making it the company's first wearable device makeover since the Series 4 revamp in 2018. Instead of being circular, the new dial will be an "evolution of the current rectangular shape."

A robust titanium composition will be used to create the Apple Watch Pro, which will make it much more durable, according to a rumour.

Additionally, Gurman predicts that the Apple Watch Series 8 won't have sharp edges.

Rumors About Apple Watch 8

For some time now, there have been rumours about the Apple Watch Series 8. According to rumours, the wearable has a body temperature sensor that can determine whether you are feverish. The smartwatch might then advise consulting a physician or utilising a special thermometer.

Three different models of the Apple Watch Series 8 are anticipated from Apple. The S8 chip, which might have the same specifications as the S7, is also expected to power the Apple smartwatch. We were able to see the wearable's design thanks to a leaked CAD render from late last year.