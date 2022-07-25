Netflix Finds a Way to Stop Apple’s Dominance, Brings External Subscription Button

The external subscription button, which leads customers to the Netflix website to complete their subscription process, has been added to the iOS version of the Netflix app. Due to its practice of collecting up to 30% commission on in-app purchases made through the App Store, Apple has received media attention. The in-app subscription button was eventually removed by businesses like Netflix and Spotify as a result of this. The Netflix app for iOS only had a "Sign In" option prior to this upgrade; new users had to buy a membership somewhere else before attempting to check in via the app.

When users press the subscription button in the Netflix app for iOS, a prompt warning them that the transaction would not be Apple's responsibility appears. By clicking "Continue," consumers are directed to the Netflix website using their preferred Web browser, where they may finish the membership process.

Following a resolution with Japan's antitrust regulator last year, Apple was forced to permit Netflix and other businesses to link to their websites. To allow external links on so-called "reader applications," which offer content like music, videos, ebooks, and more, it had to relax its App Store policies. The standards for determining whether an application qualifies as a reader app are still under the authority of the Cupertino corporation.

In recent years, the decision by Apple to route in-app purchases through the App Store has drawn criticism from all across the world. The corporation has been charged with misusing its dominant position and unlawfully limiting access to third-party mobile wallets by EU regulators. The business can be compelled to make its mobile payment options available. Similar accusations against Apple for adopting anti-competitive methods in connection with payments for digital content are now being made in India.

In related news, the Cupertino corporation gave Dutch users of dating apps the choice to forego using Apple's in-app payment model. Although at a little discount, the developers would still be obligated to pay commissions on payments made externally.