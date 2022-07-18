Oppo Reno8 India Launch Event Disrupted as YouTube Takes the Channel Down

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

While most of the Reno8 series details are already out as it has launched, this is still a big disruption. YouTube said that “This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

Highlights

  Oppo, one of the largest smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturers, is live streaming (at the time of writing) the Oppo Reno8 launch event through multiple mediums, including Facebook, Twitter and more.
  • The YouTube channel of Oppo was taken down.
  • The launch event concluded on Twitter and Facebook.

Oppo

Oppo, one of the largest smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturers, is live streaming (at the time of writing) the Oppo Reno8 launch event through multiple mediums, including Facebook, Twitter and more. But YouTube is the platform where most people get to see the launch event live. For some reason, YouTube has pulled down the channel of Oppo India’s YouTube channel, and because of that, the live stream was stopped. This is a huge blow to the company’s plans to launch the smartphone in the country.

Oppo

