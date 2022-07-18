Oppo Reno8 Series Arrives in India: Price and Specifications

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno8 series in India. There are two smartphones – Oppo Reno8 and Oppo Reno8 Pro. Both the devices are 5G enabled and will give tough competition to other brands in the mid-range and premium range. Oppo has used MediaTek chips in both the devices, which it had already announced. Let’s take a look at the specifications and then the price of the Oppo Reno8 devices.

Oppo Reno8 Specifications

The Oppo Reno8 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, users get a 32MP sensor at the front. There’s a 4500mAh battery inside with support for 80W fast-charging.

Oppo Reno8 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno8 Pro comes with a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and also has Netflix HD certification. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Reno8 Pro has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a primary Sony IMX766 50MP sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there’s a 32MP sensor at the front. It also packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno8 and Oppo Reno8 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Reno8 will be available in India for a price of Rs 29,999 in India with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be available in Black and Gold colour options.

The Oppo Reno8 Pro will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 45,999 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be available in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colours.

The new Oppo Reno8 will go on the first sale on July 25, and the Reno8 Pro 5G will be available from July 19, 2022.