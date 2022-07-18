Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 Launched in India for Affordable Prices

Oppo’s Reno8 launch event was disturbed because the YouTube channel of Oppo India was taken down abruptly. Don’t worry if you missed out on the updates; here’s everything that happened at the Oppo Reno8 series launch event. Firstly, the Oppo Reno8 series was unveiled, which included the following devices – Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. Alongside these two new smartphones, Oppo also launched the Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 in India. If you want info about the Oppo Reno8 series, click here. For details on the Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2, read ahead.

Oppo Pad Air India Specifications

Oppo has entered the tablet market with the Oppo Pad Air. It is a pretty affordable tablet and is designed to fulfilling the educational and entertainment needs of the consumers. It is powered by the 6nm chip – Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with AI System Booster 2.1 and RAM Expansion technology for smooth multi-tasking.

The Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch (2000x1200 pixels) 2K IPS display. The tablet will run on ColorOS 12.1 for Pad based on Android 12. It supports several exciting features such as multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, dual-windows, and four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience. Other features such as file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between devices is possible with the Oppo Pad Air.

Oppo is also giving users an option to get its Smart Stylus Pen.

Oppo Pad Air Price in India

The Oppo Pad Air has been launched in India for Rs 16,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. It will be available in a grey colour option and will go on the first sale from July 23 via Oppo’s official website.

Oppo Enco X2 India Specifications

The Oppo Enco X2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm for enabling a superior sound experience. It can support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity along with Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording.

The Enco X2 are premium TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones from Oppo, and they come with Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio. The Enco X2 support 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to deliver a great audio experience to consumers.

Oppo Enco X2 Price in India

The Oppo Enco X2 will start at Rs 10,999 in India. Oppo is offering Indian customers an OPPOverse bundle offer. Under this offer, if the users purchase the Oppo Reno8 series and IoT devices before August 31 and register on the My OPPO app, they can get a chance to win the Oppo Watch Free worth Rs 5,999 for just Rs 1.