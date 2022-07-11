Oppo Brings New A Series 5G Smartphone with Dimensity 810 Chip

Oppo has launched a new 5G smartphone under the A-series portfolio. The company has launched the device for the China market and it is called A97 5G. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and has decent specs for being in the category of semi-affordable phones. Oppo A97 5G comes with a large display and supports 90Hz refresh rate. Let’s take a look at the other specifications of the device.

Oppo A97 5G Specifications

The smartphone comes with a flat frame design and will run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. There are dual-speakers with support for Dirac and the display size is 6.56-inch. There’s an LCD panel with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution support.

As mentioned above, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The chipset is bundled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP dual-secondary sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front.

There’s a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom and a fingerprint sensor mounted at the corner. There’s a 5000mAh battery inside the Oppo A97 5G with support for 33W fast-charging. Let’s take a look at the price of the Oppo A97 5G.

Oppo A97 5G Price

The Oppo A97 5G comes in a single memory variant which is 12GB+256GB, which is quite strange and has launched for Yuan 1999 which is $298 USD approximately. The smartphone will be available in Blue and Black colour options. The availability of the Oppo A97 5G in other international markets is not clear right now. One thing is for sure, if Oppo will launch this smartphone in India, then it will have to bring other toned-down memory variants as well because this won’t sell in India very well.