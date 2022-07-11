Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Leaked

Apple’s iPhone 14 series is expected to bring multiple major upgrades to the Pro models. We might finally see the notch going away from the iPhone 14 Pro models and an LTPO display to make battery life even better. According to a fresh report from tipster iHacktu iLeaks, the iPhone 14 series is all set to launch on September 13, 2022. Further, the company could start shipping the new iPhones as early as September 23 in multiple countries, whereas the pre-orders could start on September 16.

iPhone 14 Series, What Makes it Different

The iPhone 14 series launch would change a lot of things. First of all, there will be no mini version of the iPhone 14 this year. Instead, there will be a new iPhone Max. The four iPhone models in the series would be – the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Max, which will sit below the Pro models but above the vanilla iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro are likely to come with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with a 6.7-inch display.

To differentiate between the new iPhone 14 regular models and the Pro models, Apple is expected to ship the Pro models with the new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would feature the A15 Bionic chips launched last year. Further, the punch-hole cut out at the front would only be there for the Pro models and not the regular models.

If the date is indeed September 13, then we are not very far away from the launch. Along with the iPhone 14 series, Apple is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 8. The new Apple Watch series is also expected to bring in major upgrades over the previous generation. Note that Apple hasn’t confirmed the date, so take this development with a pinch of salt.