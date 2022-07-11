Wi-Fi Calling: What is It and How Can it Help You

Wi-Fi calling is still an alien concept for millions of Indians. Tor customers of Vodafone Idea (Vi), Wi-Fi calling is not available in most parts of the country. But it is a technology that can help users living in poor network zones severely. Most smartphones today support Wi-Fi calling and it is great for consumers who have Wi-Fi access in their office or their homes. Here’s what you need to know about Wi-Fi calling.

What is Wi-Fi Calling?

VoWi-Fi (Voice Over Wi-Fi) calling allows users to make voice and video calls using the Wi-Fi network. The carrier you are subscribed to allows you to make calls over the internet rather than through its network. Thus, even if the network coverage for the user is poor, if he/she is in a good network zone, they will get a crystal clear calling experience.

All that’s required is a steady internet connection to make calls using W-Fi. Let’s check its advantages.

Wi-Fi Calling Advantages

First of all, Wi-Fi calling doesn’t involve any extra charge. But you do need to purchase a broadband connection for your home/office to create a Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi calling is mostly secure as well.

The biggest advantage of Wi-Fi calling is that you can make voice calls even from the remotest areas with a very poor network coverage. There is no need for additional hardware even.

Every smartphone doesn’t come with Wi-Fi calling enabled as a default setting. So, you can switch it on for your smartphone by going to the settings. However, some people like to keep it switched off because of poor Wi-Fi networks.

All the private telcos in India provide consumers with Wi-Fi calling service. But the issue is, Vodafone Idea is far behind its competitors in the department and it definitely affects the customers of the telco. Broadband connections are also reaching every part of the country. Hopefully, Wi-Fi calling is enabled for all the consumers across the country by each of the telcos.