Jio Prepaid Plan Launched in Early 2022 Which Can be Perfect Long-Term Option

If you are a Reliance Jio customer, you have got some pretty affordable prepaid plans compared to what you will get with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Reliance Jio has a knack for launching new prepaid offerings for its customers. In early 2022, Reliance Jio launched a new prepaid plan for consumers. With this plan, users get plenty of data, and it could be a perfect option for users looking for a long-term plan. So which plan are we talking about? Take a look here.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan from 2022 Made for Long-Term Users

The prepaid plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 2,999. This plan was added to the arsenal of Reliance Jio in January 2022, and it is made for long-term users. It comes with a total validity of 365 days and offers users 2.5GB of daily data. There is also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled for the consumers.

The total amount of data offered to the consumers with this plan is 912.5GB. There are additional benefits offered as well. Users will get a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription from Jio, which is worth Rs 499 per year. In addition to this, Jio users will also get JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud access. All of the additional benefits are offered to the consumers without any extra charges.

Post the consumption of the Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) data; the internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The Rs 2999 plan is not the only long-term prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar announced by Jio in 2022. You can also go for the Rs 4199 prepaid plan, which comes with 365 days of service validity and offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefits to the consumers. The data offered with the Rs 4199 prepaid plan is 3GB per day. But it is Rs 1,200 more expensive than the Rs 2999 prepaid plan. Do you think the Rs 2,999 prepaid plan from Jio is a good buy?