Sony Launches New WI-C100 Earphones in India for Less than Rs 2000

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The frequency response range of the Sony WI-C100 wireless earphones is 20–20,000 Hz, and they include 9mm dynamic drivers. The earphones connect through Bluetooth 5 and support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds' claimed battery life is up to 25 hours on a single charge, and charging is done via USB Type-C. The headphone's water resistance rating is IPX4.

Highlights

  • The frequency response range of the Sony WI-C100 wireless earphones is 20–20,000 Hz, and they include 9mm dynamic drivers.
  • It's interesting to note that the Sony WI-C100 supports Dolby Atmos, but that it only functions with a Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter and a Bravia XR TV.
  • You can activate the voice assistant, manage playback, and adjust volume all from the headset thanks to an in-line remote.

Follow Us

Sony WI-C100

The Sony WI-C100 neckband wireless Bluetooth earphones have been released in India. The new wireless earphones are among the most reasonably priced Sony wireless earbuds available right now in India. They are a part of the company's entry-level C-series of wireless headsets. The entry-level product in the line, which also includes the neckband wireless Bluetooth earbuds WI-C200, WI-C310, and WI-C400, is the neckband in-ear wireless WI-C100.

Sony WI-C100 Specifications

The frequency response range of the Sony WI-C100 wireless earphones is 20–20,000 Hz, and they include 9mm dynamic drivers. The earphones connect through Bluetooth 5 and support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds' claimed battery life is up to 25 hours on a single charge, and charging is done via USB Type-C. The headphone's water resistance rating is IPX4.

It's interesting to note that the Sony WI-C100 supports Dolby Atmos but that it only functions with a Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter and a Bravia XR TV. Additionally, the earbuds are compatible with Google Fast Pair and Sony's 360 Reality Audio, and they can be customised and adjusted in some basic ways via the Sony Headphones Connect app.

You can activate the voice assistant, manage playback, and adjust the volume all from the headset, thanks to an in-line remote. Although there is no active noise cancellation, the in-canal fit of the earphones provides some passive noise isolation.

Sony WI-C100 Price and Availability

The Sony WI-C100 is one of the most cost-effective wireless headphones from the Japanese electronics company in India. Its MRP is Rs 2,790 in India; however, it is now on sale for Rs 1,699 during this period. The headphones are currently offered at major e-commerce shops in India, various multi-brand electronics stores, Sony's own ShopAtSC web portal, and Sony retail stores.

The Sony WI-C100 has stiff competition in the inexpensive market at this price from Indian manufacturers like Boat, Boult Audio, and Noise as well as from international brands with an online focus like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus. Even though the WI-C100 lacks active noise cancellation, which is a feature offered by many alternatives in this price range, other characteristics will help distinguish the headset and draw customers.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments