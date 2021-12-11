Zebronics Launches Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro in Integration with Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant

India’s own multi accessories production company Zebronics has launched its latest soundbar in India. The latest soundbar from the tech company Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro comes at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 ($119). Soundbars are a necessity when it comes to completing a home entertainment system. Using soundbars, users can get access to clear and top sound quality while streaming anything from movies to music. Companies like Sony, Bose and Sennheiser have been dominating the market for a while now, but the latest product from Zebronics as well comes with some quality features including Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant.

Specification and Price Details

When it comes to the specifications of the device, Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro has dual drivers and dual 69mm subwoofers as well as 80W output. The latest Zebronics soundbar can provide an engrossing audio experience for its user. The device comes with Wi-Fi connectivity options allowing users to stream audio wirelessly. The Zeb-Smart Jukebar app is available for iOS as well as Android devices, which can connect with Bluetooth v5.0 for a better audio experience.

Talking about the hardware when it comes to connectivity, the new Zeb-Juke bar 3820A Pro has multiple options, which include USB, HDMI, Aux and optical ports. The Aux port on the device can support any other device with 3.5mm audio output. With a LED display, Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro comes with a wall-mount and has a compact remote controller. The device offers a total of 32GB of storage space and supports MP3 file format via a USB port.

The dual far-field microphones allow for the device to work on voice commands despite the environment being noisy. The partnership with Alexa voice assistant allows the users to connect their soundbars to their smart TV, smart home lighting and control the soundbar volume and make a few more commands regarding different things.

As mentioned above, the device is being sold at a special introductory price of Rs 8,999 in India. The Shipping price of the device totals Rs 9,999, whereas the MRP mentioned on the official website of Zebronics for Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro is Rs 29,999. The soundbar from Zebronics is only available in the black colour option. Interested buyers can purchase the device from Amazon India’s official online shopping store.