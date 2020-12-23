Daiwa Launches 43-inch Smart TV With Alexa Voice Assistant at Rs 24,990

Daiwa, the electronics and home appliances company, today introduced a new 43-inch D43QFS Smart TV in India. Priced at Rs 24,990, Daiwa highlights the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant that allows users to interact with their TV. The Amazon Alexa integration means the users will be able to control the smart devices in their home, and also they can check the weather updates or ask Alexa any query. Daiwa launched the 43-inch model now, however, it will be launching other models with screen sizes of 32-inch and 39-inch in the next few weeks. The 43-inch D43QFS Smart TV can be picked up via retail stores in the country.

Daiwa 43-inch D43QFS Smart TV: Features Detailed

As the name of the Smart TV itself suggests, the Daiwa D43QFS has a 43-inch screen with a resolution of Full HD (1920*1080 pixels) and the display technology used by the company is LED (display type: DLED). The Smart TV is powered by an A53 quad-core processor, Mali 400*2 graphics processor and it runs on Android 8.0 with ‘The Big Wall’ interface on top. The new model has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

The USP of the Daiwa 43-inch D43QFS is the Alexa integration. With Alexa, users can control their smart devices right from the Smart TV. For example, if you have a smart plug installed in your home, you can tell Alexa built into your Daiwa Smart TV to turn the smart plug on or off. Besides, users can ask Alexa various questions like ‘what’s the weather like,’ ‘Alexa, Play Music,’ and so on. They can also ask Alexa to set alarms, reminders and so on.

As for other features, Daiwa says the Big Wall UI offers 2500000+ hours of content and it comes with content discovery engine as well. The TV also has support for ‘E-Share’ that allows the users to share their iOS and Android screen onto the TV. Daiwa also promises regular OTA updates. The Smart TV also has Movie Box app preinstalled, allowing the users to watch more than 20,000 free movies from 16 different languages.

Popular OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot, SunNXT, JioCinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, ShemarooMe, Yupp TV, Moviebox, Spuul, The Quint, Homeveda, Aljazeera Network, Epic ON, Docubay, Flickstree, Gemplex and App Store – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube, are certified for the Daiwa 43-inch D43QFS TV.

Lastly, the Smart TV has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It has 20W stereo speakers with surround support.

Daiwa 43-inch D43QFS Smart TV: Pricing and Availability

The 43-inch Alexa integrated Smart TV from Daiwa will be available for purchase at Rs 24,990, across all the retail stores and the brand’s official website. Users whoever purchases the Smart TV can get additional one-year of warranty on the panel via My Daiwa app.