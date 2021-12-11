Top Wi-Fi Routers Under Rs 2000 to Consider for Home Networks

Wi-Fi Routers have become an inevitable household device in India. With our homes turning smarter and the pandemic-induced work-from-home continuing across the country, the number of people investing in a good router is increasing. Not to mention, the convenience of going wireless and the affordability of the device tempt people to shift from wired to wireless internet at home. Several options are available in the market, with many models coming at similar price ranges. Selection of the best Wi-Fi router can be challenging, and we are here to take that off your plate by listing a few good routers under Rs 2000.

Netgear D500 N150 Wi-Fi DSL Built-in ADSL2+ Modem Router

Netgear D500 N150 router promises a fast download speed of up to 150 Mbps and can be used with DSL, cable or fibre internet services. It features an external antenna for improved Wi-Fi coverage and throughput. It follows a simple browser-based installation and convenient power on/off. In terms of security, the Netgear D500 N150 router offers high-level wireless security with WPA/WPA2.

TP-Link Archer C50 AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router

TP-Link Archer C50 promises three times faster speed than Wireless N with its Wireless AC technology. With 300 Mbps over the 2.4 GHz band and 867 Mbps over the 5 GHz band, the Archer C50 is a considerable choice for HD streaming, online gaming and other bandwidth-intensive tasks. TP-Link Archer C50 is equipped with four external antennas to create a more superior network coverage for the users. Besides, it features beamforming technology that concentrates the Wi-Fi signal towards the connected devices, providing better Wi-Fi range and network performance. It is dual-band and has MU-MIMO technology allowing the connected devices to achieve faster speed than standard AC routers.

Mercusys AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router

Mercusys AC1200 dual-band Wi-Fi router offers up to 300 Mbps speed on the 2.4 GHz band and 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. It has four high gain 5 dBi antennas providing broader Wi-Fi coverage and signal intensity throughout a medium-sized environment. The manufacturer claims the shareability of AC1200 with up to 60 devices. Simple installation, guest access network, 2×2 MIMO technology, security with WPA/WPA2 encryption are the other attractions of the router.

D-Link DIR-650IN Wireless N300 Router

The DIR-650IN offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps. There are external antennas for better wireless coverage and Repeater Mode, which allows you to extend the range of your existing wireless network. Its three 10/100 Fast Ethernet ports provide reliable connectivity.