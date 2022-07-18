Reliance Jio and Vi Top Again in Download and Upload Speed Performance in June 2022

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), two prominent telcos in India, have retained their position in delivering the best download and upload speeds to the consumers. India has a total of four telecom operators – Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). For the last five months, according to the data from the TRAI MySpeed portal, Jio has been delivering the best download speeds to the consumers, while Vodafone Idea has been offering the best upload speeds.

Note that the data shared here is an average of the internet speed collected from various consumers of TSPs on a crowdsourcing basis.

Average Download Speeds Delivered by Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL in June 2022

As per TRAI MySpeed data, the average download speed offered by Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL in June 2022 was 22.1 Mbps, 14.4 Mbps, 16.4 Mbps and 5.5 Mbps. In BSNL’s case, a lack of 4G networks has hurt the consumer experience.

In the average upload speed department, Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL offered 7.2 Mbps, 5.8 Mbps, 7.8 Mbps, and 4.3 Mbps.

Jio delivered the best download speeds but was also close to Vi in delivering strong upload speeds. Vi’s networks have always been good at providing better upload speeds than the 4G networks of other operators (TRAI MySpeed data).

Month-over-month (MoM), the average upload speed that BSNL users were getting in May 2022 reduced significantly in June 2022. In May 2022, the average upload speed delivered by BSNL was around 5 Mbps, but in the following month, it dipped to 4.3 Mbps.

One thing that you must remember here is that this data might not represent the true scenario in the Indian market. The data is the result of users testing their internet speed from the MySpeed app from TRAI. Other platforms such as Ookla and Opensignal also release speed data for the consumers, which is different from what TRAI data suggests.