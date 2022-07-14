Oppo Will Launch Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 on July 18

Oppo has just announced that it will be launching the Oppo Pad Air on July 18 alongside the Oppo Reno8 series. This should be exciting news for consumers who are looking for decently priced tablets in India. Oppo Pad Air is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. Users can additionally expand the RAM by 3GB if there’s free storage.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications

The tablet will run on ColorOS 12 for Pad. It comes with an ultra-thin body and proprietary Oppo Glow at the back for keeping the device fingerprint and scratch-proof.

“It supports several new features such as Multi-Device Connection, two-finger split-screen to view multiple apps at the same time, Dual windows that lets users independently display two levels of pages of the same app on the same screen and four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience,” Oppo said.

The tablet will come with support for file drag-and-drop as well as Clipboard sharing between multiple devices.

Oppo Enco X2 Specifications

In addition to the Oppo Pad Air, Oppo will also launch the Oppo Enco X2. It comes with support for ANC (active noise cancellation) for an immersive music experience.

“The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to set a new benchmark for flagship audio. This means it can isolate and “remove” unwanted sounds while preserving the original audio signal to bring listeners better music enjoyment,” Oppo said in a release.

So, on July 18, Oppo fans in India have a lot to look forward to. The Oppo Reno8 series is something that a lot of people in the country must be waiting for. But the Oppo Pad Air could be a super hit from the product lineup that is going to launch on July 18, 2022. The launch day is very nearby, so sit tight and enjoy.