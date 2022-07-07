Oppo Announces ColorOS 12 Rollout Timeline for Q3 2022

With July, we have entered the third quarter of 2022. Oppo, a Chinese consumer tech manufacturing giant, has announced the ColorOS 12 rollout timeline for Q3 2022. ColorOS is the operating system skin that runs on top of Android OS from Google. ColorOS 12 is the latest operating system from Oppo, which is based on Android 12. If you are an Oppo smartphone owner, check out when will ColorOS 12 reach you.

ColorOS 12 Android Update Official Version Rollout Timeline for Q3 2022

Oppo is already rolling out the ColorOS 12 update for multiple smartphones, including the Find X2, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro, Reno 10x Zoom, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, F17 Pro, F17, K10, A96, A76, A74 5G, A53s 5G, and the A53.

From July 22, 2022, Oppo will start rolling out the update for F21 Pro 5G as well. The Oppo A55 and A16 will receive the ColorOS 12 update starting from July 23, 2022.

Just like other smartphone manufacturers, Oppo will release the update in a staged manner for every device. So, if the company has started rolling out the ColorOS 12 update for your device and you haven’t received it yet, don’t worry; it will arrive in the near future.

Users can check for updates manually by going to the settings app and searching for the software update. If the device is up to date, you will see no update. In case there’s an update, you can download and install it from there.

ColorOS 12 is one of the most stable Android 12-based updates in the market right now. Oppo worked on reducing the bloatware and making the experience cleaner for the users. Using the ColorOS 12 in one of its flagship devices of Oppo would be a great experience. Oppo is also working on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.