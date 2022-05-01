Oppo F21 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G – The Better Mid-Premium Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched its Oppo F21 Pro 5G handset. This mid-range smartphone from the company comes with a Qualcomm chipset and runs on Android 12. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi also introduced a smartphone in the same price segment in March called the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G which is also powered by the identical chipset. Both devices go head-to-head in the Indian market and mentioned below is a detailed comparison.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Display

Oppo F21 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that only offers a 60Hz refresh rate and features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection whereas the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a maximum brightness of 1200nits and 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Processors and Operating System

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile chipset while the Realme 9 Pro+ features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset which comes with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset as well coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Camera Specifications

Oppo F21 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP High-Res Main Camera with a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera. The front of the device features a 32MP selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the rear housing a 108MP HM2 primary sensor from Samsung, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 16MP sensor at the front. Evidently, F21 Pro doesn’t feature an ultra-wide-angle camera giving Redmi Note 11 Pro an edge.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Battery and Price

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and the company claims that it can charge fully in 60 minutes. As far as the pricing is considered, Oppo F21 Pro 5G has been launched in a single storage option –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 26,999

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. The smartphone is available in three storage options –

6GB + 128GB = Rs 24,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 26,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 28,999

However, all variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are available at a discount of Rs 4,000.