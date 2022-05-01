Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Which Comes With Premium OTT Benefit

The demand for the entertainment sector, particularly OTT platforms, has been soaring and users now want to go for the plans that can cater to their needs. Jio has multiple daily data prepaid plans under its portfolio for such scenarios from cheap daily data plans to long-term prepaid plans and to prepaid plans with OTT. In this article, we are going to take a look at the yearlong prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio that come with OTT Benefits.

Two Annual Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

The first plan on the list is one of the most popular packs offered by the company. This year-long plan comes at a price tag of Rs 2,999 and offers multiple benefits. Rs 2,999 plan comes with a validity period of 365 days and offers 2.5GB of data per day until the validity period. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. New users also get a subscription to Jio Prime Membership with the purchase of this plan. With the purchase of this plan, users can get a subscription to the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for one-year worth Rs 499 at no added cost.

The second plan on the list is a heavy data plan from Jio which also comes with access to an OTT platform. Reliance Jio offers a prepaid plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 4,199 and is also a plan with yearlong validity. The plan has a validity period of 365 days and offers 3GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 4,199 plan from Jio comes with access to one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile worth Rs 499 at no added cost. Users can also enjoy various Jio applications such as the Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more.

Other Plans with OTT Benefits

Apart from the above-mentioned plans, Jio offers several other long-term prepaid plans that offer access to Disney+ Hotstar. One such plan is the Rs 1,066 pack offered by the company which provides 2GB of data per day for 28 days with an additional 5GB of data. The plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day.

Jio also offers a Rs 799 plan with 2GB data per day and a Rs 601 plan with 3GB data per day for a validity period of 56 days. These packs also offer subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with unlimited voice calls and 100SMS/day.