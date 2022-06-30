Oppo Takes Reno8 Series Camera Experience to Next Level With 6nm NPU MariSilicon X

Oppo, one of the largest Chinese smartphone and electronics manufacturers, is soon expected to launch the Reno8 series in India. The company just announced that the Reno8 series would come with the 6nm neural processing unit (NPU) MariSilicon X. This 6nm NPU will take image processing to the next level, said Oppo.

Oppo says its engineers have developed algorithms which will render accurate Indian skin tone and even be able to create Bokeh Flare Portrait videos. To apply different levels of beautification and skin smoothening, Oppo’s AI will be able to distinguish between the beauty spots and the skin blemishes along with the age and the sex of the subject.

The camera from Oppo will be able to recognise the appropriate camera mode based on the lighting and shooting scenarios.

Oppo Worked with Sony to Bring RGBW Pixel Array Technology

Oppo partnered with Sony, one of the largest optical equipment manufacturers, to develop its new RGBW (red, green, blue, white) pixel array technology, which will be an upgrade over the traditional RGGB (red, green, green, blue) sensors. With this new technology, sensors will be able to take 60% more light, and there will be a 20.2% increase in purity when compared with the RGGB sensors.

Essentially, the low-light pictures will be enhanced further, and the skin tones in portraits will also improve. This particular development is not new as Oppo had already introduced the new RGBW technology in collab with Sony with the Reno7 series and IMX709 selfie sensor.

The thing worth noting here is the 6nm MariSilicon X NPU designed for computational photography. The chip has over 3.6 billion transistors and can perform up to 18 trillion operations per second (18 TOPS), said Oppo. But an even big advantage of this new 6nm NPU is that it consumes very less power even in the most demanding tasks.

MariSilicon X’s image processing speed will allow users to record night videos in 4K UHD with the promise of crystal-clear frames. There is more, but how good the actual performance is will only be known once the Reno8 series is launched in India.