5G Launch Changed the Customer Experience for Users in US

5G is only a few months away from India now. The telcos are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the 5G spectrum so that they can roll out next-generation network services. Anuj Mathur, Senior Director of Engineering, Compass India Development Center told TelecomTalk in an exclusive interaction that he is anxiously looking forward to the full flow of the 5G launch in India.

Mathur is familiar with what is happening in the US with respect to 5G as Compass is doing major business in that country. He told TelecomTalk that with the advent of 5G in the US, customer experience changed completely for the better.

“Airlines have started their own interactive chatbots, IVR-based bots. All these things and capabilities are only feasible if you are allowed to take a huge payload on the network. That can be only made possible with 5G. The second is the extent of 5G. So far 4G has been very limited to sub-sections of India but with 5G, we can reach every nook and corner of the country,” said Mathur.

5G to Enable Immersive Experience



With 4G, the bandwidth and capacity of the networks weren’t enough to deliver an immersive experience to the consumers. However, 5G can enable the use of AR/VR technology and allow Metaverse to exist for delivering an immersive experience to the consumers because, with 5G networks, the bandwidth and capacity grows 10x.

India’s 5G spectrum auction is slated for July 26, 2022, which is less than a month away. 5G is definitely going to change a lot of things – both for the consumers as well as the enterprises. The only thing right now is that consumers might not get 5G right away in India. Telcos are expected to go ahead with a very limited 5G launch in select cities of the country initially. It will take several years for entire India to get 5G coverage.