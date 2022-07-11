Oppo Reno8 Pro to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX

Oppo has just announced that the upcoming Reno8 series, which will include the Reno8 and Reno8 Pro, will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chip, respectively. The OnePlus 10R 5G, which was launched a couple of weeks back in India, also comes with the same chip as Reno8 Pro will come with.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX is built on the 5nm process and delivers a 25% improvement in CPU power compared to 6nm-class Dimensity chips. The Dimensity 8100-MAX chip comprises four 2.85 GHz Arm Cortex-A78 super cores with Arm Mali-G610 MC6 graphics core for an extra 20% speed boost over the Dimensity 8000.

The chip borrows its technology from Dimensity 9000’s arsenal for imaging. There’s Imagiq ISP clocked at 5Gpixel/s to enable best-in-class photos and video capture. The processor can support video recording from two camera sensors simultaneously, which means you can shoot from the front and the rear sensor at the same time.

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 on Reno8

The Reno8, which will be the base and vanilla model in the series, will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It will be a huge upgrade over the Dimensity 900, which came with the Reno7 series.

The Dimensity 1300 SoC is built on the 6nm process and boasts a 3 GHz Arm Cortex-A78 ‘ultra-core’, which kicks in for offering peak responsiveness in games and apps when it is needed the most. There are three premium Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores as well.

Both the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1300 SoCs support 5G connectivity.

Oppo Reno8 Series Specifications

Reno8 series devices are confirmed to feature a 4500mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOCC charging. The company said that even after 1600 charge cycles, the original capacity of the battery on the Reno8 series would only fall to 80%.

The cooling system of the Oppo Reno8 series has been enhanced as well. Oppo has integrated the Ultra-Conductive Cooling System in the devices which come with Ultra-Conductive Graphite, a new material which improves cooling by 45% over the traditional graphite.

Both the devices in the series have received the TUV SUD 36-month Fluency Rating ‘A’ mark. This means that the devices will be fast even after 36 months of usage (3 years). The launch of the Reno8 series in India is slated for July 18, 2022.