OnePlus Ace Racing Edition with Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched

The popular Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched its OnePlus Ace device in China last month. Now the company has introduced a special edition variant of the handset called the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in the domestic market. The smartphone comes with quite distinct specifications such as a MediaTek chipset, an LCD screen and more. Let’s take a detailed look at the specifications and pricing of the newly launched OnePlus Ace Racing Edition smartphone.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Specs

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been launched with a 6.59-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a six-level variable refresh rate (30/48/50/60/90Hz) that maxes out at 120Hz. The display of the device offers a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and has notable bezels with a thick chin surrounding it. The device has striking similarities to the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of design.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset coupled with the Mali G610 MC6 GPU. The processor on the smartphone is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The company claims that the device can charge up to 80% from 0% in just 29 minutes.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition operates on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The device has been designed for gamers and hence comes with GPA stable frame technology which helps maintain consistent frame rates. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has been launched with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The device also features a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will be available in Athletics Grey and Lightspeed Blue colour options and will go on sale starting March 31 in China. The company has launched OnePlus Ace in three storage variants –

8GB + 128GB = 1,999 yuan

8GB + 256GB = 2,199 yuan

12GB + 256GB = 2,499 yuan